Thursday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Sunrise, Sunset Flower and Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. Sponsored by Lake and Valley Garden Club.
Delhi
Reading program wrap party, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: www.libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662, or Facebook.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorPart 2,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstage company.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Tuba Skinny in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Country Express in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Concert: Taft Avenue Troubadors, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Presented by Sing A Song of Broadway. Use Church Street entrance.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Prattsville
Dinner for sportsmen, 6 p.m., firehouse, 47 Firehouse Drive. For tickets and info: 305-401-1674, 518-299-3551.
Sidney
K-2 Book Club: Tale Turners, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info. and sign-up: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursday, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.face book.combrighthp/
Unadilla
Barnyard Saints in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
Worcester
Concert, featuring Small Town Big Band, 7 p.m., Heritage Park.
Friday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Sunrise,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Sunset Flower and Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. Sponsored by Lake and Valley Garden Club.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Performance: A’ Doll’s House,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Part 2,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Night in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Summer Movie Night in the Field, 9 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info: com munitybiblechapel.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Email events for the calendar to community@the dailystar.com, or mail them to or drop them off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.