Thursday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Art of Making Pasta, Strickland Hollow Farm, 6 to 8 p.m., 70 Main St. For info and to register: www.stricklandhollowfarm.com
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
Chenango County Fair, fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For daily info: www.chenangofair.com
NBT Bank Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park. Featuring Blair Crimmins and the Hookers. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html
Oneonta
Concert, featuring Country Express, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area.
Film, ‘Utica: The Last Refuge,’ 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition. For info: foothillspac.org
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Beach Party, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. and Adult Trivia, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist. Soc., 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Small Town Big Band, Heritage Park gazebo. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Friday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Delhi
Art of Making Pasta, Strickland Hollow Farm, 6 to 8 p.m., 70 Main St. For info and to register www.stricklandhollowfarm.com
Flash reading event, 4 to 6 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Full Moon Sound Bath, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: westkc.org
Earlville
Terrance Simien & Zydeco Experience, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House. For info and tickets: earlville operahouse.com
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Wampum Tales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Participatory outdoor community sculpture project with Mohawk artist Jay Havens. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Chicken Barbecue, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Full dinners, $12, chicken halves, $7.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Glenmary’s Ghost, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Pulled pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Norwich
Chenango County Fair, fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For info: www.chenangofair.com
Sidney
Free family movie ‘Oceans,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Local Seisun & Linda Hickman. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grantrogers.org
Teen program: Biolumines cence Glow Party, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
