Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In the event of rain, concerts will move to town hall.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproduct
ions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Senior Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Specialty Fitness, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info: 607-431-5454, YSFLeader@oneontaymca.org
Otego
Mike Mullinax, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cherry Valley
Variety Show, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvart
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. For info: 607-547-6195.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Otsego Lake Association Annual Gathering, 8:30 a.m., Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Route 80. For info: www.otsegolakeassociation.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Agriculture Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum. For info: www.han
fordmills.org, 607-278-5744.
Esperance
Landis Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events
Landis Perennial Forest 5K, 8 to 11 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboret
Old-Time Radio (and TV) Show, 7 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events
Fleischmanns
Reception, 4 to 7 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For Gary Gissler ‘there there’ exhibit. For info: 1053gallery.com
Hartwick
Hartwick Field Day, 9 a.m. to midnight, Husky Field. Featuring tractor pull/EV show/corn hole tournament, food, drinks, music. For info: https://tinyurl.com/54ry8p95.
Howes Cave
Allegany River Indian Dancers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Margaretville
Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For ‘View From Here’ and ‘The Crones.’ For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarage
Cooperstown.
Mount Vision
Dance Festival, 8 to 9:30 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 NY-205. For info and tickets: www.thevisionaryny.com
Oneonta
‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproduc
tions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335.
Music at the B, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Mopar Cams and Woodshed Prophets.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmers
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.histor
South Otselic
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., South Otselic Town Garage, 165 County Route 13. To preregister: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
West Kortright
Two-part concert, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. Laraaji with Mamady Kouyate, indoors and The Medicine Singers, Lee Ranaldo and Yonatan Gat, outdoors. For info: 607-278-5454, westkc.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Museum Days, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cherry Valley
Ensembles Large and Small, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Delhi
Concert, 3 p.m., The Barn. Featuring Naeve Trio. For reservations: HBMF.org. For info: 607-746-3770.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/Franklin
NYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
Program, 4 p.m., Cave House Museum, 139 Blowing Rock Road. Archaeologist Steve Oberon will describe area’s history through his eyes as principal of Columbia Heritage Ltd.
Jefferson
Realtime Dixieland Band concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Town Green, Main Street. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
Auditions, 3 p.m., First UM Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.
‘The Gin Game,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring presentation at 1:15 p.m. by Frank Antonucci on the Loomis Gang. Bring folding chair. Park on street, in school lot, or lawn.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Unadilla
Midstate Arms Collectors Gun Show & Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road.
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main Street. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Midland Park, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Pierstown
Memorial Chamber Music Concert, 7:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Featuring musicians from Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. For info: 607-264-3069.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
