Saturday

Bainbridge

Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.

Cherry Valley

Variety Show, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org

Cobleskill

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org

Otsego Lake Association Annual Gathering, 8:30 a.m., Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Route 80. For info: www.otseg

olakeassociation.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

East Meredith

Agriculture Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum. Celebrating regional agriculture with corn grinding using steel gristmill and hands-on farming-related activities. For info: www.hanfordmills.org, 607-278-5744.

Esperance

Landis Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events

Landis Perennial Forest 5K, 8 to 11 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarbor

etum.org/events

Old-Time Radio (and TV) Show, 7 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events

Fleischmanns

Reception, 4 to 7 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For Gary Gissler’s ‘there there’ exhibit. For info: 1053gallery.com

Hartwick

Hartwick Field Day, 9 a.m. to midnight, Husky Field. Featuring tractor pull/EV show/corn hole tournament, food, drinks, music. For info: https://tinyurl.com/54ry8p95.

Howes Cave

Allegany River Indian Dancers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info:

Margaretville

Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For ‘View From Here’ by Deborah Ruggiero and ‘The Crones’ by Bonnie Mitchell, Elaine Grandy and Linda Lariar. For info: www.longyeargallery.org

Middlefield

The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.

Mount Vision

Dance Festival, 8 to 9:30 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 NY-205. For info: www.thevisionaryny.com

Oneonta

‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsprodu

ctions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Music at the B, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Mopar Cams and Woodshed Prophets.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Oxford

Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmer

smarket.org

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or histor

icsidney@gmail.com.

South Otselic

Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., South Otselic Town Garage, 165 County Route 13. Pre-register: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.

West Kortright

Two-part concert, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. Laraaji with Mamady Kouyate, indoors, 4 p.m. and The Medicine Singers, Lee Ranaldo and Yonatan Gat, outdoors. For info: 607-278-5454, westkc.org.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Charlotteville

Museum Days, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.

Cherry Valley

Ensembles Large and Small, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org

Cobleskill

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org

Delhi

Concert, 3 p.m., The Barn. Featuring Naeve Trio. For reservations: HBMF.org. For info: 607-746-3770.

Franklin

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/Frankli

nNYFarmersMarket

Howes Cave

Program, 4 p.m., Cave House Museum, 139 Blowing Rock Road. Archaeologist Steve Oberon will describe the area’s history through his eyes as principal of Columbia Heritage Ltd., a historical and archaeological consulting firm in Old Chatham.

Jefferson

Realtime Dixieland Band concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Town Green, Main Street. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.

Milford

Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.

Oneonta

Auditions, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.

‘The Gin Game,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsprodu

ctions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.

Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring presentation at 1:15 p.m. by Frank Antonucci on the Loomis Gang, Phoebe Crandall murder, and crimes in Otsego County. Bring folding chair. Park on street, in school lot, or lawn.

Sidney

Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.

Sidney Center

Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Unadilla

Midstate Arms Collectors Gun Show & Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road.

Monday

Bainbridge

Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main Street. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Edmeston

Free Summer Concert Series: Midland Park, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.

Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.

Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.

Pierstown

Memorial Chamber Music Concert, 7:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Featuring musicians from Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. For info: 607-264-3069.

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

Tuesday

Bainbridge

Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.

Cooperstown

Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownm

usicfest.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.

Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstow

nLakefront for updates.

Middlefield

Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35. Group will discuss accessory-dwelling units and short-term rentals. For info: www.middl

efieldny.org

Oneonta

Adult Grief Support Groups, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org

Auditions, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ w6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center, 183 Main St. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing and baseball fans will share stories of Oneonta’s baseball history. For info: 607-432-0960.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

SHERBURNE

Signature After Hours Event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2732 State Highway 80. Food, music and celebrity guided hikes. For info: 607-334-1400.

Springfield Center

Conversation with Jamie Bernstein, 11 a.m., Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion, 7300 State Highway 80. The daughter of Leonard Bernstein, composer of ‘Candide,’ will discuss the life and legacy of her father featuring performances of his music by Glimmerglass Young Artists. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/rb7c5efc.

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

