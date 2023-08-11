Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Cherry Valley
Variety Show, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Otsego Lake Association Annual Gathering, 8:30 a.m., Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Route 80. For info: www.otseg
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Agriculture Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum. Celebrating regional agriculture with corn grinding using steel gristmill and hands-on farming-related activities. For info: www.hanfordmills.org, 607-278-5744.
Esperance
Landis Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events
Landis Perennial Forest 5K, 8 to 11 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarbor
Old-Time Radio (and TV) Show, 7 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events
Fleischmanns
Reception, 4 to 7 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For Gary Gissler’s ‘there there’ exhibit. For info: 1053gallery.com
Hartwick
Hartwick Field Day, 9 a.m. to midnight, Husky Field. Featuring tractor pull/EV show/corn hole tournament, food, drinks, music. For info: https://tinyurl.com/54ry8p95.
Howes Cave
Allegany River Indian Dancers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info:
Margaretville
Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For ‘View From Here’ by Deborah Ruggiero and ‘The Crones’ by Bonnie Mitchell, Elaine Grandy and Linda Lariar. For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Mount Vision
Dance Festival, 8 to 9:30 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 NY-205. For info: www.thevisionaryny.com
Oneonta
‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsprodu
ctions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Music at the B, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Mopar Cams and Woodshed Prophets.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmer
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or histor
South Otselic
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., South Otselic Town Garage, 165 County Route 13. Pre-register: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
West Kortright
Two-part concert, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. Laraaji with Mamady Kouyate, indoors, 4 p.m. and The Medicine Singers, Lee Ranaldo and Yonatan Gat, outdoors. For info: 607-278-5454, westkc.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museum Days, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cherry Valley
Ensembles Large and Small, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Delhi
Concert, 3 p.m., The Barn. Featuring Naeve Trio. For reservations: HBMF.org. For info: 607-746-3770.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/Frankli
nNYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
Program, 4 p.m., Cave House Museum, 139 Blowing Rock Road. Archaeologist Steve Oberon will describe the area’s history through his eyes as principal of Columbia Heritage Ltd., a historical and archaeological consulting firm in Old Chatham.
Jefferson
Realtime Dixieland Band concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Town Green, Main Street. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
Auditions, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.
‘The Gin Game,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsprodu
ctions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring presentation at 1:15 p.m. by Frank Antonucci on the Loomis Gang, Phoebe Crandall murder, and crimes in Otsego County. Bring folding chair. Park on street, in school lot, or lawn.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Unadilla
Midstate Arms Collectors Gun Show & Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road.
Monday
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main Street. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Midland Park, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Pierstown
Memorial Chamber Music Concert, 7:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Featuring musicians from Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. For info: 607-264-3069.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownm
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstow
nLakefront for updates.
Middlefield
Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35. Group will discuss accessory-dwelling units and short-term rentals. For info: www.middl
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Groups, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Auditions, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ w6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center, 183 Main St. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing and baseball fans will share stories of Oneonta’s baseball history. For info: 607-432-0960.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
SHERBURNE
Signature After Hours Event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2732 State Highway 80. Food, music and celebrity guided hikes. For info: 607-334-1400.
Springfield Center
Conversation with Jamie Bernstein, 11 a.m., Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion, 7300 State Highway 80. The daughter of Leonard Bernstein, composer of ‘Candide,’ will discuss the life and legacy of her father featuring performances of his music by Glimmerglass Young Artists. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/rb7c5efc.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
