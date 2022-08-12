Saturday
Andes
‘Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil,’ 2 p.m., Andes Central School auditorium, 85 Delaware Ave. An Arm-of-the-Sea Theater Company production sponsored by Andes Public Library. Donations will be accepted for bake sale items and refreshments.
Erin McKeown Performs at Uncle Andes Trophy Room, 8 to 10 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St.
Sale, books, audio books, DVDs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Exhibit’s final day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Last day to see ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’ For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Talking Turtle Stories, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Art by the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore House, 5798 State Route 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12. Featuring coopering, catch-and-release fishing, corn grinding, crate building and powering machines using belts and pullies. For info: hanfordmills.org.
Edmeston
Concert: Panther Creek, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfinder village.org.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Greene
Greene Community Yard Sales, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sponsored by The Shoppes at Switchblade.
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition: Social Dancers and Wampum Tales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middleburgh
Not So Quiet concert, 4 p.m., library, 323 Main St. Featuring Dave Rowe. For info and reservations: 518-827-4953.
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Morris and the Hepcats. For info: www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com, 607-353-8030.
Norwich
Cornell Raptor program, 1 to 3 p.m., Hidden Springs Brewhouse, 170 County Road 31. Presented with raffles by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center. For info: Friendsofrogers.org
Chenango County Fair, fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For info: chenangofair.com
Oneonta
Art in the Park: Storytelling, 1 to 4 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off all merchandise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. In conjunction with ‘Meet Me on Main Street’ event.
Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Dedication, 1 p.m., Borst Field, carnival grounds, 4 Race St. Schenevus Firemen’s Carousel Highway Marker celebrating the carousel’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places. Refreshments and free carnival rides.
Sherburne
CNY Folksmarch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Center, 2721 Route 80.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Second Saturday movie: ‘Morbius,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historic sidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Family program: Luau Awards Celebration, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Tours, Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and to register: 607- 865-7965, stonycreekfarmstead@gmail.com or text kate directly at 607-434-9788.
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-865-7965 or 607-434-9788.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Esperance
Writing with a Nature Theme, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events/writing-with-a-nature-theme
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Tunes & Tacos, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers’ Market, Chapel Hall lawn, 25 Institute St. Market open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: https://www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Skinny Cow Workshop show, 7 p.m, 11202 County Highway 21.
Gilbertsville
Alone Together: The Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, 6 p.m., Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Ave.
Howes Cave
Wampum Tales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Participatory outdoor community sculpture project with Mohawk artist Jay Havens. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Meredith
Self-guided Tour, 2 to 4 p.m., Meredith Square Cemetery, Turnpike Road. Rain date: Aug. 21. For info: 607-746-8083.
Norwich
Chenango County Fair, fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For info: chenangofair.com
Oneonta
Teddy Bear’s Picnic program, 3 p.m., large pavilion, Wilber Park. Presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band.
Summer Sunday Series: Henry’s Diaries, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Richfield Springs
Walking Tour, 4:30 p.m., 140 W. Main St. Sponsored by Otsego 2000. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/2deb6sd9
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Toddsville
Community Picnic and Concert, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road.
Unadilla
Gun Show and Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road. Sponsored by Midstate Arms Collectors. For info: 607-748-1010.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree with early childhood music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Pierstown
Memorial Chamber Music Concert, 7:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Featuring musicians from Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. Masks required inside the Hall. For info: 607-264-3069.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Caroga Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Lake Street. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, 800-316-8559, opt. 1.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmers market.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Jerry Dee & The Dovetones, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: helioscare.org
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Drive-thru Pantry, 9 to 11 a.m., Southside Mall. Follow signs to starting point. Sponsored by NAACP Oneonta Branch and Northeastern Regional Food Bank.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3 p.m.; Open tech hour, 5 p.m. (Masonville) and Rogers Puppet Company performance, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 Pearl Street West. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Presentation on snakes from around the world, 6 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Walton
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
