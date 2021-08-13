Saturday
Andes
Annual party, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Community Day, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street. Opens with parade, events all day and fireworks at dusk.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Otsego Lake Association, annual gathering, 9 a.m. For info and Zoom link: otsegolakeassociation.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Exhibit opening: Tom Nussbaum Retrospective, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: Call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Dirt Road in concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: pathfindervillage.org, 607-965-8377, ext. 115.
Esperance
Landis Perennial Forest 5K, 8 to 11 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Visit https://landislive.weebly.com/forest-5k.html for information on race fees, awards and COVID restrictions.
Franklin
Performance: A Doll’s House, Part 2, 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Guilford
Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Halcottsville
‘Paint the Town’ to promote creativity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street. Sponsored by Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Artists Inc. Gathering for artists at 1 p.m. Look for balloons. For artist info and to register: amropenstudios.org/paint-the-town-invite-for-artists
Howes Cave
Allegany River Dancers, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Realtime Dixieland Band concert, 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2spcssrs. For info: info@chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
15th annual West End Garage Sale Day, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., West End. Community-wide sales and vendor fair and music by Mike Herman in American Legion parking lot. Presented by Destination Oneonta. Check for updates at https://tinyurl.com/ef4svrs9
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Walking tour of Sixth Ward with John Nader, 3 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 70 River St. For info: 607-432-0960, OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Brooks’ drive through barbecue, noon, Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org
Roscoe
Flea Valley Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Roscoe-Rockland Firemen’s Field, 318 Guld Road.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums of Charlotteville, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Imani Winds, 7 p.m., Otesaga Hotel, 60 Lake St. Sponsored by Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, or 877-666-7421.
Franklin
Mike Herman performance, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Music at the Market, Chapel Hall, Institute Street.
Performance: A Doll’s House, Part 2, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series: Divining with Susan Miller, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
The Teddy Bear’s Picnic Concert, 3 p.m., presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band, Wilber Park, Upper level, large pavilion. For info: 607-376-7485.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Outdoor concert by Invoke, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Churchill Historic Park District, 158-170 W Main St. For reservations and info: friendsmusic.org, FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518-918-8003.
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Index
Free rabies clinic, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 607-547-8111, ext. 111, sqspca.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers' Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus, 43 West Pearl St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
