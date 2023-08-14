Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Middlefield
Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35. Group will discuss accessory-dwelling units and short-term rentals. For info: www.middlefieldny.org
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Groups, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Auditions, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ w6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center, 183 Main St. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing and baseball fans will share stories of Oneonta’s baseball history. For info: 607-432-0960.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
SHERBURNE
Signature After Hours Event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2732 State Highway 80. Food, music and celebrity guided hikes. For info: 607-334-1400.
Springfield Center
Conversation with Jamie Bernstein, 11 a.m., Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion, 7300 State Highway 80. The daughter of Leonard Bernstein, composer of ‘Candide,’ will discuss the life and legacy of her father featuring performances of his music by Glimmerglass Young Artists. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/rb7c5efc.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarbore
Gilbertsville
Lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. Featuring Fetish Lane. Free-will offerings support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concerts will be held inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown
Lakefront for updates.
