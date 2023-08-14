Tuesday

Bainbridge

Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.

Cooperstown

Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Celebrating all things zucchini. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.

Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Middlefield

Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35. Group will discuss accessory-dwelling units and short-term rentals. For info: www.middlefieldny.org

Oneonta

Adult Grief Support Groups, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org

Auditions, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For fall comedy ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ by Catskill Community Players. Roles available for four women, ages 50 to 70, at all levels of experience. For info: sidoli19@yahoo.com.

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ w6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center, 183 Main St. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing and baseball fans will share stories of Oneonta’s baseball history. For info: 607-432-0960.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

SHERBURNE

Signature After Hours Event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2732 State Highway 80. Food, music and celebrity guided hikes. For info: 607-334-1400.

Springfield Center

Conversation with Jamie Bernstein, 11 a.m., Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion, 7300 State Highway 80. The daughter of Leonard Bernstein, composer of ‘Candide,’ will discuss the life and legacy of her father featuring performances of his music by Glimmerglass Young Artists. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/rb7c5efc.

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

Wednesday

Bloomville

Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Esperance

Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarbore

tum.org

Gilbertsville

Lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. Featuring Fetish Lane. Free-will offerings support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concerts will be held inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Richfield Springs

Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.

Sidney

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown

Lakefront for updates.

