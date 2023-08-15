Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org
Gilbertsville
Lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. Featuring Fetish Lane. Free-will offerings support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concerts will be held inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4. to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Dine-out for Cause, noon to 10 p.m., Rusty Bison, 4938 State Highway 28. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘Visualizing Time,’ a live Zoom lecture with photographer Stephen Wilkes, 7 to 8 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and required registration: FenimoreArt.org, or Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Groups, 2 to 3:30 p.m., E-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Talk, 5 to 6 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. ‘Toliver Holmes” A Life Well Lived’ by Diane Ciccone. For info: www.bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Star Party, 7:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Talk on Native Plants by Connie Tedesco of The Fernery in Hartwick, 7 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. For info and to register: 607-674-4733, ellen@friendsofrogers.org
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
