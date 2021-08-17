Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.coopers townfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English \conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta history.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus, 43 W. Pearl St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Quartets in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
