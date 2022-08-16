Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off everything, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Evergreen Cemetery Association, 6:30 p.m., municipal bulding, 3526 State Highway 7. Annual lot holders and officers meeting.
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., featuring Cincinnati Creek. Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 1 p.m.; Pre-K to 2 STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. and Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi E-Center, 5 1/2 Main St. For info: www.helioscare.org
Art of Baking Bread, Strickland Hollow Farm, 6 to 8 p.m., 70 Main St. For info and to register: strick land hollowfarm.com
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Concert: Lucia & Levi, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off everything, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Writers Salon with poet Iris Cushing, 7:30 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry , 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Prattsville
Dinner program for sportsmen, 7 p.m., Firehouse, 47 Firehouse Road. Guest speaker Justin Gibbons. For info and tickets: 305-401-1674, 518-299-3551. Sponsored by Discover Life Church.
Sidney
Programs, Treasure Hunters Book Club, 10 a.m.; Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra: Ocean Origami, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.