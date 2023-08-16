Bovina

Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4. to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Dine-out for Cause, noon to 10 p.m., Rusty Bison, 4938 State Highway 28. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.

Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: Feni

moreArtMuseum.org

‘Visualizing Time,’ a live Zoom lecture with photographer Stephen Wilkes, 7 to 8 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and required registration: FenimoreArt.org, or Eventbrite.com.

Delhi

Adult Grief Support Groups, 2 to 3:30 p.m., E-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Talk, 5 to 6 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. ‘Toliver Holmes” A Life Well Lived’ by Diane Ciccone. For info: www.bush

elcollective.org

Esperance

Star Party, 7:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

laurens

Free drive-thru food distribution, 4 p.m. unti gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Morris

Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203

Norwich

NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.

Oneonta

Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face

book.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sherburne

Talk on Native Plants by Connie Tedesco of The Fernery in Hartwick, 7 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. For info and to register: 607-674-4733, ellen@friendsofrogers.org

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

Cooperstown

Delhi

Documentary: ‘All the Streets Are Silent,’ 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. Community Film Pick Series selection followed by Q & A. For info: www.bushelcollective.org

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Earlville

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvil

leoperahouse.com

Hobart

Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmer

sMarket

Middlefield

Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.

Norwich

Chenango Blues Fest, gates open at 5 p.m., Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org

Oneonta

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m., Social Eats Cafe — Project 607, 546 Main St. For info: info@oneontarotary.org

Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St For “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” and “Paint the Point” exhibits. For info: www.cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.

Roxbury

Performance by blues artist Buffalo Nichols, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and tickets: www.roxburyarts

group.org

Walton

Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

