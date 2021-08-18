Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
East Meredith
All about restoring cemeteries, 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. For info: 607-746-8083.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 101 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCross Blood.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Shemekia Copeland in concert, 6:30 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Rickety Fence in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
OtegoCommunity Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Schenevus
COVID Pfizer vaccine clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., Schenevus Central School. 159 Main St. Register at otsegocounty.com or 607-547-4230.
Sidney
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info. and sign-up: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Unadilla
Realtime Dixieland Band in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 4 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCross Blood.org
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Exhibit openings reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Hazardous Waste Day, 8 to 11 a.m., Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Route 33W. For info: 607-547-4225, otsegocounty.com/departments/solid_waste/
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to order: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Include name, number of dinners and a telephone number.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
History of George Landis Arboretum, 7 to 8 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
‘Libba: Here This Day’ opera concert, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494, eat-in or takeout.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Robin and Linda Williams in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. Fall season opener. For info and tickets: 6onthesqure.org, 607-843-6876.
Springfield Center
Discussion about broadband internet, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Center Library, 129 County Route 29A. For info: 315-858-5802.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
