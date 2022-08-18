Friday
Bainbridge
Old Time Band Concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. Concerts and refreshments moved to the town hall if it rains.
Delhi
Art of Baking Bread, Strickland Hollow Farm, 6 to 8 p.m., 70 Main St. For info and to register: www.stricklandhollowfarm.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Wampum Tales, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Participatory outdoor community sculpture project with Mohawk artist Jay Havens. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Featuring Gridline. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Norwich
29th Chenango Blues Festival, fairgrounds, 168 E Main St. Parking opens at 4 p.m., festival opens at 5 p.m. For info: www.chenango bluesfest.org
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off everything, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Roseboom
Art by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., available for purchase, Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Sidney
Free family movie, ‘Moana,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: www.delawarecountyfair.org
Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 167 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket
Saturday
Andes
Queen Esther, 8 to 10 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: andeshotel.com
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cherry Valley
Basket Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Old School Gym, 2 Genesee St. Sponsored by Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. Drawing will be at 7 p.m.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Honey Bee Day celebration. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Native American music and dancing, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘Brave New World’ exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Concert: Dirt Road Express, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklin stagecompany.org
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition and Wampum Tales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring The Polar Cats. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstownblues express.com.
Morris
Butternut Valley Summer Harvest Festival, 2 to 6 p.m., Guy Rathbun Park, behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: www.butternutvalleyalliance.org or 607-643-2992.
Norwich
29th Chenango Blues Festival, 11 a.m., Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Art in the Park, Art and Science of Butterflies, 1 to 4 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: 607-353-9503, programs atowl@gmail.com
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Pierstown
Chicken Barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Drive-thru, takeout. For info; 607-264-3069.
Roseboom
Art Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., available for purchase, Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Painting with Joy, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Youth Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road.
West Kortright
Backyard Bash fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: westkc.org
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: delawarecountyfair.org
Tours at Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info: 607-865-7965, stonycreekfarmstead@gmail.com or text 607-434-9788.
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-865-7965, stony creekfarmstead@gmail.com or text 607-434-9788.
West Winfield
Summer Tour, 1 to 4 p.m., Town Park Gazebo. Sponsored by Upper Unadilla Valley Association. Tour tickets available for $10 at Town Park Gazebo. For info: www.uuva.org
Worcester
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Time for Museums, noon to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. For info: 607-437-0615, marcellinorroxanne@gmail.com.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Cooperstown
Brave New World, noon to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. For info: iroquois museum.org
Lawyersville
Community picnic, noon, Lawyersville Reformed Church Park, state Route 145.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. Takeout available by calling 315-855-4466
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
NAACP Community Picnic, noon to 3 p.m., Neahwa Park, large pavilion.
Summer Sunday series: ‘Views of the Past,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring work of 19th-20th century Norwich photographer Vernon Duroe. For info: swartwilcox house.wordpress.com.
Roseboom
Art by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., available for purchase, Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Stamford
Danbi Um and JIJI, violin and guitar, 3 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree, early childhood music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Evening Paddle, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookwood Point. Sponsored by Otsego Land Trust and OCCA. For info and to register: marcie@otsego landtrust.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RAVP to chelsea@chelseafrisbee.com
