Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.co
operstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreAr
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Opening reception, 2 to 5 p.m., Delaware Pantry, 21780 State Highway 28. For ‘Three Views of the Catskills,’ paintings by Robert Axelrod, Neil Driscill and Sandra Finkenberg.
Presentation and book signing by Rick Barram, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dchadelhi@gmail.com
Earlville
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1 and p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlville
Hobart
Gallery show opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m., MURAL, 631 Main St. Featuring show of works by Terry Slade and Fiona M. Dejardin. For info: www.muralgallery.org
Howes Cave
Seneca Stories with Leeora White, 2 to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Norwich
Chenango Blues Fest, gates open at 11 a.m., Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmer
Pierstown
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. To benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund. For info: 607-264-3069.
Prattsville
Experimental music, 5 p.m., Prattsville Art Center, 14562 Main St. Evening of music followed by organization of spontaneous theater festival. For info: www.facebook.com/Prattsvillear, 845-401-8681.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield
Evening of folk music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, south lawn. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Westford
Fly-in breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cooperstown-Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166. Sponsored by Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museum Days, 12 to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Leonardsville
Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. Takeouts: 315-855-4466.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum front lawn, Wilcox Avenue. Tom Travisano of Oneonta will present ‘Writing a Writer’s Life’ about his 2019 biography of poet Elizabeth Bishop.’ Park on street, lawn, or in school lot. Bring folding chair.
Prattsville
‘Life Within a Day’ performances, 6 p.m., Prattsville Art Center, 14562 Main St. For info: www.facebook.com/Prattsvilleart, 845-401-8681.
Sidney Center
Ice cream socials, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Springfield
‘Raising Barns: Past, Present and Future’ talk by Cynthia Falk, 4 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Past of Historic Preservation Series sponsored by Otsego 2000. For info: otsego2000.org
Monday
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main St. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Small Town Big Band, 6 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7. Mary Johnson-Butler will present a program on ‘Logging on the Susquehanna River.’
Tuesday
Cherry Valley
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Cherry Valley Town Barn, 4207 Main St. For info: 607-547-4230.
Cooperstown
All-Bach, 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Featuring Hop City Hellcats. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Extension. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Smyrna
Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baillie Lumber, East School Street. Preregister online at health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
