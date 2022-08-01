Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmers market.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, Cooperstown Community Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Morris
Otsego County Fair, gates open at 8 a.m. Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Walton
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Rabies clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 25091 State Route 10. For info: 607-832-5200, delawarecounty public health.com
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off all merchandise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield springs
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring New Horizons Chorus. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.