Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Gilbertsville
Benefit lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave.. July 19, Butternut Valley Boys; Aug. 2, Rylee Lum; Aug. 16, Fetish Lane; Aug. 23, Chris Riffle. By free-will offering to support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concerts will be held inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 12 to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsego
countyfair.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital Levine Center, 1 Norton Ave. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Utica
International Exhibition of The Eucharistic Miracles of the World, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., The Good News Center, 10475 Cosby Manor Rd.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Classic Car Cruise-in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Hosted by NYCM employees for car and ice cream enthusiasts. Visit www.pathfindervillage.org for more information.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Pau’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. . Dine-in or takeout by free-will offering.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Jefferson
French language instruction, 1 to 2 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. All age and skill level individuals are welcome. Bring your own notebook.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Otsego County Fair, 12 to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsego
countyfair.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highwy 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St... For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St.. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Utica
International Exhibition of The Eucharistic Miracles of the World, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., The Good News Center, 10475 Cosby Manor Rd.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.