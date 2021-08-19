Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Exhibit openings reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Hazardous Waste Day, 8 to 11 a.m., Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Route 33W. For info: 607-547-4225, otsegocounty.com/departments/solid_waste/
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to order: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Include name, number of dinners and a telephone number.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
History of George Landis Arboretum, 7 to 8 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
‘Libba: Here This Day’ opera concert, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Norwich
Opening reception, 5:30 p.m., for art exhibit by Julius Button, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: wwwchenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494, eat-in or takeout.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Robin and Linda Williams in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. Fall season opener. For info and tickets: 6onthesqure.org, 607-843-6876.
Springfield Center
Discussion about broadband internet, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Center Library, 129 County Route 29A. For info: 315-858-5802.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: 607-865-4763.
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Afton
Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., VFW, 187 Main St.
Sidewalk Sale Day, 9 to 3 p.m., various locations. For info: www.aftonsidewalkday.com, www.facebook.com/events/909430339874265
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Hazardous Waste Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Route 33W. For info: 607-547-4225, otsegocounty.com/departments/solid_waste/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Denver
History on Wheels fundraiser, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Herzberg property, Walker Road. To benefit Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. Reservations: 845-586-2860, mtownhistory.org
Edmeston
Small Town Big Band in concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org
Esperance
Herpetology Hike, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Guilford
Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marketplace, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Artist demonstration on drums and rattles, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Milford
Spirit of the Old West Robbery Train, 2 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. Reservations: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Calhoun Creek Community Cleanup, 9:30 p.m., meet at Morris Central School to help remove plastic from waterway. Sponsored by Butternut Valley Alliance. For info: Maggie Brenner at brenner_maggie@yahoo.com or 607-263-5218.
Oneonta
Book signing, 2 to 4 p.m., Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St. David Bachner will sign copies of his debut novel, ‘Kirinski’s Life & Times.’
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pond Exploration, 2 to 4 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road. Family program. To register: https://doas.us/event/pond-exploration/
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Summer Reading Wrap-Up: Food, K9 demo, movies, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St.
Pierstown
Takeout chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Road. Dinners and halves. For info: 607-264-3069.
Portlandville
Goodyear Lake Association, 10 a.m., Milford Town Hall, 2857 State Highway 28. For info: 607-432-2645.
Salt Springville
Renaissance Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-774-0134.
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ Tri-Town Theatre, 8 to 11 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
Springfield
Robin and Linda Williams in concert, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. For info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-hall-33317264655
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For more info: 607-865-4763.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Seth M. Flint historical marker unveiling, 1 p.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, 38 Decatur St. Reception to follow at 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8739.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums of Charlotteville, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Esperance
East Indian cooking, noon to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
‘Libba: Here This Day’ an opera concert, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Music at the Market: Local Sesium, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Laurens
Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11. One-year anniversary of food distribution program. Corn hole, hot dogs, snacks, drinks.
Milford
Oneonta RC Flyers Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., BOCES field, 1943 Cty Hwy 35. For info: www.oneontarcflyers.com
Norwich
Painting with homemade watercolors, 2 to 3 p.m., Online. For info and to register: www.chenango arts.org/workshops/, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Salt Springville
Renaissance Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-774-0134.
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ Tri-Town Theatre, 6 to 9 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
Buzz About Honeybees Day, 1 to 3 p.m., Keith Clark Park, 70 River St. Hands-on learning activities. For info: www.Facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub, www.Facebook.com/cullmanchilddevelopmentcenter.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
