Saturday
Andes
Queen Esther, 8 to 10 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: andeshotel.com
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cherry Valley
Basket Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Old School Gym, 2 Genesee St. Sponsored by Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Honey Bee Day celebration. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup.
Native American music and dancing, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘Brave New World’ exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Concert, Dirt Road Express, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition and Wampum Tales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. The Polar Cats. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com.
Morris
Butternut Valley Summer Harvest Festival, 2 to 6 p.m., Guy Rathbun Park, behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: www.butternutvalley alliance.org or 607-643-2992.
Norwich
29th Chenango Blues Festival, 11 a.m., fairgrounds, 168 E Main St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Art and Science of Butterflies, 1 to 4 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: 607-353-9503, programsatowl@gmail.com
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Pierstown
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. For info; 607-264-3069.
Roseboom
Art , by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., available for purchase, Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Painting with Joy, 10 a.m., Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Hist. Assoc. Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. For info: 607-563-7713.
Youth Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road.
West Kortright
Backyard Bash, 4 to 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For info: westkc.org
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For info: delawarecountyfair.org
Stony Creek Farmstead tours, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info: 607-865-7965.
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-865-7965,.
West Winfield
Summer Tour, 1 to 4 p.m., Town Park Gazebo. Sponsored by Upper Unadilla Valley Association. For info: www.uuva.org
Worcester
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Time for Museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. For info: 607-437-0615, marcellinorroxanne@gmail.com.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Cooperstown
‘Brave New World, noon to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Lawyersville
Community picnic, noon, Lawyersville Reformed Church Park, state Route 145.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. Takeout available by calling 315-855-4466
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
NAACP Community Picnic, noon to 3 p.m., Neahwa Park, large pavilion.
Summer Sunday series: ‘Views of the Past,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring Norwich photographer Vernon Duroe. For info: swartwilcox house.wordpress.com.
Roseboom
Art, by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., available for purchase, Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Stamford
Danbi Um and JIJI, violin and guitar, 3 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree, early childhood music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. .For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Evening Paddle, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookwood Point. For info and to register: marcie@otsegolandtrust.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Ctr., 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RAVP to chelsea@chelseafrisbee.com
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Concert, Bourbon and Branch, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off everything 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
NYS Defensive Driving course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
