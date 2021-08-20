Saturday
Afton
Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., VFW, 187 Main St.
Sidewalk Day, 9 to 3 p.m., various locations. For info: www.aftonsidewalkday.com, www.facebook.com/events/909430339874265
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Hazardous Waste Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Route 33W. For info: 607-547-4225, otsegocounty.com/departments/solid_waste/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Denver
History on Wheels fundraiser, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Herzberg property, Walker Road. To benefit Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. Reservations: 845-586-2860, mtownhistory.org
Edmeston
Small Town Big Band in concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org
Esperance
Herpetology Hike, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Guilford
Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marketplace, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Artists demonstrating drums and rattles, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Milford
Spirit of the Old West Robbery Train, 2 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley RR, 136 E. Main St. Reservations: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Calhoun Creek Community Cleanup, 9:30 p.m., meet at Morris Central School to help remove plastic from waterway. Sponsored by Butternut Valley Alliance. For info: Maggie Brenner at brenner_maggie@yahoo.com or 607-263-5218.
Oneonta
Book signing, 2 to 4 p.m., Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St. David Bachner will sign copies of his debut novel, ‘Kirinski’s Life & Times.’
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pond Exploration, 2 to 4 p.m., DOAS Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road. To register: https://doas.us/event/pond-exploration/
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Summer Reading Wrap-Up, food, K9 demo, movies, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St.
Pierstown
Takeout chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Road. Dinners and halves. For info: 607-264-3069.
Portlandville
Goodyear Lake Association, 10 a.m., Milford Town Hall, 2857 State Highway 28. For info: 607-432-2645.
Salt Springville
Renaissance Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-774-0134.
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ Tri-Town Theatre, 8 to 11 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
Springfield
Robin and Linda Williams in concert, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. For info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-hall-33317264655
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Delaware County Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 2 Fair St. For more info: 607-865-4763.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Seth M. Flint historical marker unveiling, 1 p.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, 38 Decatur St. Reception to follow at 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8739.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums of Charlotteville, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Esperance
East Indian cooking, noon to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
‘Libba: Here This Day’, opera concert, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Music at the Market, Local Sesium, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Laurens
Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11. One-year anniversary of food distribution program. Corn hole, hot dogs, snacks, drinks.
Milford
Oneonta RC Flyers Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., BOCES field, 1943 Cty Hwy 35. For info: www.oneontarcflyers.com
Norwich
Painting with homemade watercolors, 2 to 3 p.m., Online. For info and to register: www.chenango arts.org/workshops/, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Salt Springville
Renaissance Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-774-0134.
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ Tri-Town Theatre, 6 to 9 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
‘Buzz About Honeybees Day,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Keith Clark Park, 70 River St. Hands-on learning activities.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope featuring Albany lawyer and secialist in DWI defense law Peter Gerstenzang. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Andes
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andes Central School, 85 Delaware Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneon tahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.