Tuesday
Cherry Valley
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Cherry Valley Town Barn, 4207 Main St. For info: 607-547-4230.
Cooperstown
All-Bach, 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Featuring Hop City Hellcats. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Extension. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Smyrna
Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baillie Lumber, East School Street. Preregister online at health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Cooperstown
Meeting of Cooperstown New York Forward program, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info: ny.gov/programs/ny-forward
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Gilbertsville
Benefit lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. With Chris Riffle. By free-will offering to support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concert will inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Petey Brown will discuss her subway paintings featured in the exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ For info: find The Art Garage on Facebook.
Oneonta
Summer Concert Series, Country Express, 7 p.m. bandstand, Neahwa Park.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.