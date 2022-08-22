Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Concert, Bourbon and Branch, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Exhibit This,’ 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Fall comedy by Catskill Community Players. For info: 607-433-2089, nancybcouch@yahoo.com
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All items $1 each. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
NYS Defensive Driving course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: helioscare.org
Cooperstown
Artist talk and tour, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. With artist Lewis Danielski. For reservations: text/call 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Delhi
Play discussion, 6 to 8 p.m., ‘Possessing Harriet,’ by Kyle Bass, presented by Get Woke!, Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Ext. For dogs, cats and ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hamden
Delaware County Dairy Tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., starts at Birdsong Community Gardens, 38718 NY-10. For info: CCE Delaware County, 607-865-6531.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All items $1 each. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Summer Send-off Party, 6 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. Hot dogs, ice cream, games, outdoor movie. For info: 607-988-6661.
Richfield Springs
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring the Rylee Lum band For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
