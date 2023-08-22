Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: 607-432-5525, Helios
Cooperstown
Meeting of Cooperstown New York Forward program, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info: ny.gov/programs/ny-forward
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Gilbertsville
Benefit lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. With Chris Riffle. By free-will offering to support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concert will inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Petey Brown will discuss her subway paintings featured in the exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ For info: find The Art Garage on Facebook.
Oneonta
Summer Concert Series, Country Express, 7 p.m. bandstand, Neahwa Park.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Bowerstown
Loss of a Spouse seminar, 7 to 9 p.m., Clark Sports Center meeting room, 124 County Highway 52. A free event. For info: 607-547-9764 or office@community biblechapel.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Meredith
‘A Treasure in Our Valley: Fifty Years of Hanford Mills Museum,’ 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. For info: 607-746-8083.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Featuring The Outlaws. East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960. Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring Off the Record. Weather conditions may move concert to large pavilion.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Mopar Cams in concert, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street. Presented free by Roxbury Arts Group.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live, featuring ‘The Story of Alex Carbone and What it Takes to #Live It.’ Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.