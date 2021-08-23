Tuesday
Andes
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andes Central School, 85 Delaware Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneon tahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Hobart
Tree planting, 6:30 p.m., Locust Hill Cemetery, in honor and memory of Gordon R. Churchill.
Morris
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Jon Liebing in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring a mix of favorites. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
