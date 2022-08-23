Aug. 24
Cobleskill
2022 Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street. Helios Care adult grief support groups are free monthly drop-in groups open to all members of our community 18 and over.
Cooperstown
Artist talk and tour, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. With artist Lewis Danielski. For reservations: text/call 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Ext. For dogs, cats and ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Summer Send-off Party, 6 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. Hot dogs, ice cream, games, outdoor movie. For info: 607-988-6661.
Richfield
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. $6 per person.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Aug. 25
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Stamford
Royal Hanneford Circus, free community event, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., TheZone Camp, 123 Scotch Valley Road.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays broadcast, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press, Zoom and Facebook Live. Link: us02web.xoom.us/j/81577446746, brighthillpress.org.
