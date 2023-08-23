Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Bowerstown
Loss of a Spouse seminar, 7 to 9 p.m., Clark Sports Center meeting room, 124 County Highway 52. A free event. For info: 607-547-9764 or office@communitybiblechapel.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Meredith
‘A Treasure in Our Valley: Fifty Years of Hanford Mills Museum,’ 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. For info: 607-746-8083.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Featuring The Outlaws. East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960. Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring Off the Record. Weather conditions may move concert to large pavilion.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Mopar Cams in concert, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street. Presented free by Roxbury Arts Group.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live, featuring ‘The Story of Alex Carbone and What it Takes to #Live It.’ Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
Middlefield
Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 5 to 11 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. For info: www.ommegang.com/concerts-events
Oneonta
Dinner, 5 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Cheeseburger with loaded fries for $10. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-436-9136.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Movie Night, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Activities until 9 p.m. when ‘Tangled’ will be shown. For info: www.destination
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Eddie and Bird-Dog Show, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
Unadilla
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Clifton St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.