Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and free mammogram and pap test appointments: 888-345-9225.
Conference: Conquering Picky Eating at Home, 9 a.m. to noon, sponsored online by Family Resource Network. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
Virtual Book Club: “A House of Ghosts,” 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Zoom meeting ID: 367 869 4581. Password: 213240. For info: 607-432-1980.
Wednesday
Norwich
Adult Education classes, 9:30 a.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For tech help: 607-386-1465.
Sidney
Virtual Trivia Night, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: https://www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Discussion on ‘Anna Karenina’ by Leo Tolstoy. Zoom meeting. For info: 607-865-5929.
To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.