thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. One dollar bag sale. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, noon, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Stamford
Royal Hanneford Circus — free community event, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., TheZone Camp, 123 Scotch Valley Road.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays broadcast, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press, Zoom and Facebook Live. Link: us02web.xoom.us/j/81577446746, brighthillpress.org.
friday
Afton
Foodie Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main Street. Adults only after 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Center’s A Night at the Circus, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Takeout chili and sweet corn dinner, 4:30to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave... For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Wampum Tales, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Participatory outdoor community sculpture project with Mohawk artist Jay Havens. Info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. One dollar bag sale. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Art & Music Doubleheader, 6 p.m., Headwaters Art Center and Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/243v5fea
