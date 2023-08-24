Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
DelhiKirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
HobartFarmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info:
HobartFarmersMarket
JeffersonIndoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
MiddlefieldPixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 5 to 11 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. For info: www.ommegang.com/ concerts-events
OneontaDinner, 5 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Cheeseburger with loaded fries for $10. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-436-9136.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State
Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Movie Night, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Activities until 9 p.m. when ‘Tangled’ will be shown. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
OtegoEddie and Bird-Dog Show, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
UnadillaRed Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Clifton St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
WorcesterLibrary Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
CobleskillFamily Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CCE-Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Open house events at farms in the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5ekunm5x for more information.
CooperstownClassical Treasures, 3 to 5 p.m., Christ Church, 46 River St. For info and tickets: fenimoreco.org
Cooperstown Farmers’
Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
For info: 607-547-6195, www.
cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
EarlvilleReyna and the Rustics, 2 p.m., Courtyard, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, 315-691-3550.
DelhiKirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly CreekYard Sale Day, times and locations vary. For info: 607-547-8321. Sponsored by Fly Creek Area Historical Society and Museum where lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Antique Engine Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St. For info: www.flycreekcidermill.com
Chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28. Dine-in or takeout. Sponsored by Cooperstown Lions Club to benefit Lions SNAP Match Program at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Purchase tickets online at CoopSNAPMatch.org or Saturday at Hulse Hill Farm.
FranklinOld Franklin Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., village-wide, Institute at Main. For info: franklinny.org/ofd23
HobartSausage and Brew Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Town Park, 101 Maple Ave.
JeffersonIndoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
MiddlefieldThe Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta‘Birthday Bash’ for Rev. LaDana Clark, 4 p.m., Foothills PAC atrium, 24 Market St. Community awards ceremony, food, DJ, dancing, live performances. Fundraiser for Naked in the Spirit Tour. $10 suggested donation. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Doo-Wop Dance, 7 p.m.,
Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Music by Kool Kats. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bar opens at 5 p.m.
Helios Care Thrift Shop &
Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
Price Chopper Plaza, 5626
State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Splash & Sizzle Bash, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
OtegoCommunity Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
OxfordOxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Salt SpringvilleReadings for public, 2 to 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn. Central NY Writers Workshop: five local writers will read from their works of poetry and fiction. For info: 518-992-2976.
SidneySidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford‘Ray,’ 2 p.m., Carriage House theater space, 76 Main St. Experimental dance film presentation and talk by writer, choreographer and performer Gerry Trentham. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p8k24d3. For info: find Kaats Cradle on Facebook.
West KortrightArm-of-the-Sea Theater, 2 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W Kortright Church Road. Free outdoor performance of A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Signs to the Stream. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yeymhxud to receive updates about possible cancellation in event of bad weather.
WorcesterBlock Party, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St. Music, food, vendors, bounce houses, dunk tank, town-wide yard sales, service organizations.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Andes
Presentation and book signing by William Abranowicz, 2 p.m., Andes Society for History and Culture, 288 Main St. For info: 917-922-2496.
CharlottevilleMuseum Day, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
CooperstownFiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info:
FranklinFarmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St.
For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
JeffersonIndoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
MiddleburghNot so quiet concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Featuring Nancy Tucker. $15 suggested donation. For info and reservations: 518-827-4953.
MilfordMilford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28.. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
OneontaSummer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Series finale. The 35th anniversary of S-W House Museum will be celebrated and barn project update will be given following talk about local barns by Cindy Falk, author of ‘Barns of New York: Rural Architecture of the Empire State.’ Park on street, lawn or in nearby school lot. Bringing folding chair is suggested.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Richfield SpringsDine-out for Cause, noon to 7 p.m., Lakehouse Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22. Percentage of proceeds go to Helios Care.
SchenevusDonation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 125 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Sidney CenterIce cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
StamfordFenimore Chamber Orchestra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Churchill Park Historic District, 158-170 W Main St. Sponsored by Friends of Music of Stamford. For info: friendsmusic.org
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main St. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
EdmestonFree Summer Concert Series: Josh Breen, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
HartwickFood Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
OneontaCity of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.