Wednesday
Norwich
Adult Education classes, 9:30 a.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before class.
Oneonta
Digital device call-in day, 5 to 6 p.m., Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For tech help: 607-386-1465.
Sidney
Virtual Trivia Night, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Discussion on ‘Anna Karenina’ by Leo Tolstoy. Zoom meeting. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult Education classes, noon to 3:00 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Online Summer Concert Series Finale, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Fritz’s Polka Band. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Free Testing for COVID-19, 9 a.m. to noon, Greenie’s, 2492 State Highway 7. For info and to register: 607-547-4279.
Sidney
Adult Education classes, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
