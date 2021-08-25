Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
National Reserve in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Women’s Equality Day celebration, 5 p.m., David and Carol Miller Pavilion. Sponsored by Chenango County Historical Society and Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women. For info: www.chenangohistorical.org
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Realtime Dixieland Band in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order & arrange for pick up.
Schenevus
Maryland Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., 16 Main St. For info: 607-435-5849.
Sidney
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Ctr, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Link to broadcast: us02web.zoom.us/j/83871651172, brighthillpress.org
Unadilla
Woodshed Prophets in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Teen Night, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Le Vent du Nord concert, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Performance: ‘Rent Control,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Dance band Off the Record, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. $5 cover.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ 8 to 11 p.m., Tri-Town Theatre, Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Hall Training Center, 72 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Stamford
Neon Nights, 8 p.m., Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neoncaviar.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
