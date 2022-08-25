friday
Afton
Foodie Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main Street. Free to browse and enjoy, adults only after 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown
A Night at the Circus, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Takeout chili and sweet corn dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Wampum Tales, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Participatory outdoor community sculpture project with Mohawk artist Jay Havens. Contact: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. $1 per item. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Art & Music Doubleheader, 6 p.m., Headwaters Art Center and Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St.. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grantrogers.org
saturday
Andes
VickiKristinaBarcelona Performs at Uncle Andes Trophy Room, 8 to 10 p.m., The Andes Hotel, 110 Main St.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold St.. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Canajoharie
Cooperstown
‘Brave New World’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-547-5327.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Davenport
Craft and yard sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Acres Campground at Beaver Spring Lake, 263 Beaver Spring Road.
Delhi
Presentation: “Italian immigrants in Upstate New York,” 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Edmeston
Concert: The Small Town Big Band, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org.
Fly Creek
Garage Sale Day, 8 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Association, 210 Cemetery Road.
Franklin
Old Franklin Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Institute Street at Main Street. For info: franklinny.org/ofd22, on Facebook @OldFranklinDay.
Hobart
Hobart Rotary Annual Sausage and Brew Festival, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Town Park, 101 Maple Ave.
Howes Cave
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St..
Oneonta
Art in the Park: Public Art, 1 to 4 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. Geared toward families with children ages 2-12. Info: programsatowl@gmail.com
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Program: Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: 607-353-9503, programsatowl@gmail.com.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Falling Footsteps Road Edition, 9 a.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St.. 5K run/walk to benefit Richfield Springs Community Center. For info and to register: www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads, 315-219-2002.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farm Tours at Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stony Creek Farmstead, 1738 Freer Hollow Rd. Info: 607-865-7965 or stonycreekfarmstead@gmail.com
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Stony Creek Farmstead, 1738 Freer Hollow Rd. Info: 607-865-7965 or stonycreekfarmstead@gmail.com
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St... Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
sunday
Charlotteville
Museums, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
East Meredith
The Nate & Kate Kids Show, 2 to 3 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd. Info: info@westkc.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jeff O’Connor presentation, 2 to 3 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. Info: bernerkl@gmail.com or 518-294-7196.
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series: Swart-Wilcox’x start, 1 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree — Early Chilldhood Music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main Street. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
