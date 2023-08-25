Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Cobleskill
Family Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CCE-Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Open house events at farms in the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5ekunm5x for more information.
Cooperstown
Classical Treasures, 3 to 5 p.m., Christ Church, 46 River St. For info and tickets: fenimoreco.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreAr
Earlville
Reyna and the Rustics, 2 p.m., Courtyard, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, 315-691-3550.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Yard Sale Day, times and locations vary. For info: 607-547-8321. Sponsored by Fly Creek Area Historical Society and Museum where lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Antique Engine Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St. For info: www.flycreekcidermill.com
Chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28. Dine-in or takeout. Sponsored by Cooperstown Lions Club to benefit Lions SNAP Match Program at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Purchase tickets online at CoopSNAPMatch.org or Saturday at Hulse Hill Farm.
Franklin
Old Franklin Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., village-wide, Institute at Main. For info: franklinny.org/ofd23
Hobart
Sausage and Brew Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Town Park, 101 Maple Ave.
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
‘Birthday Bash’ for Rev. LaDana Clark, 4 p.m., Foothills PAC atrium, 24 Market St. Community awards ceremony, food, DJ, dancing, live performances. Fundraiser for Naked in the Spirit Tour. $10 suggested donation. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Doo-Wop Dance, 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Music by Kool Kats. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bar opens at 5 p.m.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Splash & Sizzle Bash, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Salt Springville
Readings for public, 2 to 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn. Central NY Writers Workshop: five local writers will read from their works of poetry and fiction. For info: 518-992-2976.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
‘Ray,’ 2 p.m., Carriage House theater space, 76 Main St. Experimental dance film presentation and talk by writer, choreographer and performer Gerry Trentham. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p8k24d3. For info: find Kaats Cradle on Facebook.
West Kortright
Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, 2 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W Kortright Church Road. Free outdoor performance of A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Signs to the Stream. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yeymhxud to receive updates about possible cancellation in event of bad weather.
Worcester
Block Party, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St. Music, food, vendors, bounce houses, dunk tank, town-wide yard sales, service organizations.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Andes
Presentation and book signing by William Abranowicz, 2 p.m., Andes Society for History and Culture, 288 Main St. For info: 917-922-2496.
Charlotteville
Museum Day, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/Frankl
inNYFarmersMarket
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 221 Creamery St.
Middleburgh
Not so quiet concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Featuring Nancy Tucker. $15 suggested donation. For info and reservations: 518-827-4953.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28.. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Series finale. The 35th anniversary of S-W House Museum will be celebrated and barn project update will be given following talk about local barns by Cindy Falk, author of ‘Barns of New York: Rural Architecture of the Empire State.’ Park on street, lawn or in nearby school lot. Bringing folding chair is suggested.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Richfield Springs
Dine-out for Cause, noon to 7 p.m., Lakehouse Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22. Percentage of proceeds go to Helios Care.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 125 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Churchill Park Historic District, 158-170 W Main St. Sponsored by Friends of Music of Stamford. For info: friendsmusic.org
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main St. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Josh Breen, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Cooperstown
Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis, flute, 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownm
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Season finale. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.