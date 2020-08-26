Thursday
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult Education classes, noon to 3:00 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Online Summer Concert Series Finale, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Fritz’s Polka Band. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Free Testing for COVID-19, 9 a.m. to noon, Greenie’s, 2591 State Highway 7. For info and to register: 607-547-4279.
Sidney
Adult Education classes, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Gilbertsville
Rick Iacovelli new album and CD release party,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 6 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: empirehousefinedining.com.
Norwich
Free drive-in movie: ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ 8 p.m.,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 East Main St. Sponsored by the Chenango United Way.
Oneonta
Adult Education classes,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
COVID-19 Special Education updates,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to noon, Family Resource Network. Online workshop. Registration: 607-287-3816.
To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.