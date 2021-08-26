Friday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Earlville

Le Vent du Nord concert, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.com

Franklin

Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.

Performance: ‘Rent Control,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklin stagecompany.org

Hamden

Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.

Middlefield

Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com

Oneonta

Barbecued chicken dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

Dance band Off the Record, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. $5 cover.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Prattsville

Still Afloat Celebration, 11 a.m.; museum re-opening ceremony, 1 p.m. For info: For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y

Sidney

‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ 8 to 11 p.m., Tri-Town Theatre, Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.

Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Hall Training Center, 72 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org

Stamford

Neon Nights, 8 p.m., Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neon caviar.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Bainbridge

Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com

Burlington

Takeout barbecue chicken halves, 1 to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2225 County Route 16.

Burlington Flats

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For into and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Cobleskill

Family Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 40 various sites, Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. For info: FamilyFarmDay.org

Cooperstown

Concert, 5:30 p.m., Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road. To include music workshop, cocktail hour, concert. For info and tickets: www.originscafe.org/events

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Fly Creek

Community Sale Day, 8:30 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 210 Cemetery Road. For info 607-547-8321. Sale maps at General Store.

Franklin

‘Rent Control,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Gilbertsville

Finding Common Ground in America, 7 to 9 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. For info: 607-226-4181 or https://somethinginthewater.today

Guilford

Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Hobart

Exhibit opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., MURAL, 631 Main St. Featuring 15-artist show “Reflections in 2020.” Exhibit viewable from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 2. For info: 607-538-3002.

Hobart Rotary Sausage & Brew Day, 3 to 7 p.m., Town Park, 101 Maple Ave. For info: hobartrotary.com/festival

Howes Cave

Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. For info: 518-296-8900, www.facebook.com/cavehouse/

Oneonta

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Rummage Sale, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Prattsville

Still Afloat Celebration, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y

Richfield Springs

Falling Footsteps run and walk, 9 a.m., Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St. Registration: runsignup.com/RSCCroads, richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org

Sidney

‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ 8 to 11 p.m., Tri-Town Theatre, Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street.

Stamford

Neon Nights, 8 p.m., The Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neoncaviar.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Kortright

Harpist Maeve Gilchrist, 7:30 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road, For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org with any questions.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Afton

Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Charlotteville

Museums of Charlotteville, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road.. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.

Cooperstown

Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021 and East Orange NJ BLM Project, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607

Esperance

Printing with Wood Cut Blocks, 11 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.

Franklin

‘Rent Control,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Oneonta

Open auditions for ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ 6 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Hosted by Bigger Dreams Productions. For info: brooketallman13@gmail.com

Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Talk by author Chuck D’Imperio.

Prattsville

Still Afloat Celebration, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y

Salt Springville

Central New York Writers Workshop readings, 3 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-992-2976

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group.. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Stamford

Organ concert featuring Eddie Zheng, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info: firstpresbyterianstamford.org

Monday

Bainbridge

Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Oneonta

Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

