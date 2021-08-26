Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Le Vent du Nord concert, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Performance: ‘Rent Control,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklin stagecompany.org
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Dance band Off the Record, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. $5 cover.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Prattsville
Still Afloat Celebration, 11 a.m.; museum re-opening ceremony, 1 p.m. For info: For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ 8 to 11 p.m., Tri-Town Theatre, Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Hall Training Center, 72 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Stamford
Neon Nights, 8 p.m., Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neon caviar.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Burlington
Takeout barbecue chicken halves, 1 to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2225 County Route 16.
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For into and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Cobleskill
Family Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 40 various sites, Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. For info: FamilyFarmDay.org
Cooperstown
Concert, 5:30 p.m., Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road. To include music workshop, cocktail hour, concert. For info and tickets: www.originscafe.org/events
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Community Sale Day, 8:30 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 210 Cemetery Road. For info 607-547-8321. Sale maps at General Store.
Franklin
‘Rent Control,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Finding Common Ground in America, 7 to 9 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. For info: 607-226-4181 or https://somethinginthewater.today
Guilford
Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Hobart
Exhibit opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., MURAL, 631 Main St. Featuring 15-artist show “Reflections in 2020.” Exhibit viewable from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 2. For info: 607-538-3002.
Hobart Rotary Sausage & Brew Day, 3 to 7 p.m., Town Park, 101 Maple Ave. For info: hobartrotary.com/festival
Howes Cave
Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. For info: 518-296-8900, www.facebook.com/cavehouse/
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Rummage Sale, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Prattsville
Still Afloat Celebration, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y
Richfield Springs
Falling Footsteps run and walk, 9 a.m., Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St. Registration: runsignup.com/RSCCroads, richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org
Sidney
‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ 8 to 11 p.m., Tri-Town Theatre, Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street.
Stamford
Neon Nights, 8 p.m., The Carriage House, 76 Main St. For info: neoncaviar.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Harpist Maeve Gilchrist, 7:30 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road, For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org with any questions.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Afton
Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Charlotteville
Museums of Charlotteville, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road.. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021 and East Orange NJ BLM Project, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607
Esperance
Printing with Wood Cut Blocks, 11 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
‘Rent Control,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Oneonta
Open auditions for ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ 6 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Hosted by Bigger Dreams Productions. For info: brooketallman13@gmail.com
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Talk by author Chuck D’Imperio.
Prattsville
Still Afloat Celebration, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5kr2576y
Salt Springville
Central New York Writers Workshop readings, 3 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-992-2976
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group.. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Organ concert featuring Eddie Zheng, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info: firstpresbyterianstamford.org
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
