Saturday
Cherry Valley
Jason Schnitt, 4 to 6 p.m., Red Shed Taproom, 817 Butter Bowl Road. For info: redshedbrewing.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
OOGLE Band, 2 to 4 p.m., Red Shed Tap Room, 709 County Route 33. For info: redshedbrewing.com
Ryan Matter Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Red Shed Tap Room, 709 County Route 33. For info: redshedbrewing.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St.
Jefferson
Silent Auction and Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Yard Sale at Col. Stephen Judd Hall. Benefit for Jefferson Historical Society.
Oneonta
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street. For info: www.oneontafarmersmarket.com
Drive-in movie, 8 p.m., ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St.
Chicken barbecue, noon to 6 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Richfield Springs
Falling Footsteps 5K cross country run, 9 a.m., Sportsmen’s Club, 1497 County Route 25. For info: runsignup.com/rsccmud
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series Finale: Oneonta Studio Photographers, 1 to 3 p.m., presented by GOHS Libraran Wayne Wright. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: wilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, 1 to 4 p.m., TCC, 762 State Route 23. Backpacks filled with schools supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Schenevus
Takeout pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, 25 Main St. By donation. Sponsored by Schenevus Memorial Post 2752 AMVETS.
Monday
Oneonta
eMpowerment Monday series presentation, 9 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. Virtual talk with Bill Nye and Angela Migues. For access link and more info: connect.oneonta.edu/event/6183028 and on CORQ app.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Hamden
Live stream Energy Chat with Cornell Cooperative Extension, noon, Delaware Opportunities host. On Facebook Live. For info: 607-865-6531, ccedelaware.org
Sidney
Adult Education classes 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
