Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Community Band in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Nate the Great, juggler, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Edmeston
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Free COVID vaccination clinic, noon to 6 p.m., Ostego County Fair EMT tent. For info: 607-547-4230.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Pre-K Book Club, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom family event: Life in the Trunk, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200, si.librarian@4cls.org
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cherry Valley
Cold picnic supper, 4 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St. Reservations required: 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Ext. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Hobart
Lecture, 6 p.m., Hobart Historical Society, 57 Cornell Ave. ‘Hobart Veterans from the American Revolution to the Civil War’ by Cathy Rappleyea.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fisrt United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Enter by Courtyard door. Bring your own bags, boxes.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Small Town Big Band in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
