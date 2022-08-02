Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off all merchandise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital, Levine Center, One Norton Ave. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield Springs
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring New Horizons Chorus. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Randy Hulse. $6 per person. Air conditioning.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Exhibiting Artists Talk, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info and reservations: call or text 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. By free-will donation. Lawn seating weather permitting.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Summer Concert Series, featuring Off The Record, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Discussion, topic: having a solar farm as a neighbor, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Highway 29 A, Springfield Center.
West Kortright
Brother Brothers, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: westkc.org, 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
