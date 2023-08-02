Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Classic Car Cruise-in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Hosted by NYCM employees for car and ice cream enthusiasts. Visit www.pathfindervillage.org for more information.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Pau’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by free-will offering.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Jefferson
French language instruction, 1 to 2 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. Sessions are free. All age and skill level individuals are welcome. Bring your own notebook.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Otsego County Fair, noon to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highwy 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In the event of rain, concerts will move to town hall.
Cooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket.
Howes Cave
ROOTS, RHYTHM & ALE, 4 to 9 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Featuring the Catskill Cajun band, local artisans, tasty food, and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for adults, kids under 18 free and includes admission to the Museum. For a $20 dollar ticket you receive a commemorative cup for a free beer. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs. Rain or shine. For information call 518-296-8949 or email us at heather@iroquoismuseum.org.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Morris
Oneonta
FUNKY TOWN FRIDAY with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road.
‘The Gin Game’, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring singer/songwriter Sam Goff. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom.
Otego
Mike Herman, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery — First Friday Electric Jam , 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main Street. Hosted by Grammy Award winning producer Joe Ferla and friends. Instrumentalists and singers of all ability levels are welcome. Light refreshments are available. Donations are appreciated.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
