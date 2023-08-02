Bovina

Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Edmeston

Classic Car Cruise-in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Hosted by NYCM employees for car and ice cream enthusiasts. Visit www.pathfindervillage.org for more information.

Franklin

Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Pau’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by free-will offering.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

Jefferson

French language instruction, 1 to 2 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. Sessions are free. All age and skill level individuals are welcome. Bring your own notebook.

Morris

Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203

Otsego County Fair, noon to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.

Norwich

NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.

Oneonta

Caregiver Support, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highwy 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.

Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.

Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Bainbridge

Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In the event of rain, concerts will move to town hall.

Cooperstown

Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Fly Creek

Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com.

Hobart

Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket.

Howes Cave

ROOTS, RHYTHM & ALE, 4 to 9 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Featuring the Catskill Cajun band, local artisans, tasty food, and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for adults, kids under 18 free and includes admission to the Museum. For a $20 dollar ticket you receive a commemorative cup for a free beer. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs. Rain or shine. For information call 518-296-8949 or email us at heather@iroquoismuseum.org.

Middlefield

Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.

Morris

Otsego County Fair, noon to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.

Oneonta

FUNKY TOWN FRIDAY with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road.

‘The Gin Game’, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.

Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring singer/songwriter Sam Goff. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.

Otego

Mike Herman, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.

Stamford

Open Mics at The Gallery — First Friday Electric Jam , 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main Street. Hosted by Grammy Award winning producer Joe Ferla and friends. Instrumentalists and singers of all ability levels are welcome. Light refreshments are available. Donations are appreciated.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.

Tags

Trending Video