Tuesday
Cooperstown
Rickety Fence in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For themed exhibit: WATER. For info: 607-547-8671.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Food Pantry at United Ministry, 1 to 3 p.m., Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Greene
One-night-stand of music, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. Featuring Chris “Red” Blisset performing albums by Bruce Springsteen and U2. For info and tickets: www.chenango rivertheatre.org
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St... For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library.. For info. and sign-up: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. FoxCare, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info: RedCrossBlood.org, 800-733-2767.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
New Horizons Barbershop Chorus concert re-scheduled, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Main Street, U.S. 20. For info: 315-858-0964
Walton
Virtual presentation: Discovery of a Masterpiece, 7:00 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library.. To join meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/81441296186, 607-865-5929
To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
