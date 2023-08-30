Thursday
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring Children’s Corner with Bovina Montessori School and music by Mike Herman. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Denver
Concert: Thalea String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Old School Baptist Church, County Route 36 and Cartwright Road. Tickets and info: roxburyartsgroup.org
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Friday
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Concert featuring The Wailers, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Pre-show party, 4 p.m. For info and tickets: 315-691-3550, earlvilleoperahouse.com
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-955-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-0913.
Hobart
Farmers' Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Jefferson
Bluegrass concert featuring Fly Birds, 7:30 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. For info: thejeffersonhistoricalsociety.com
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Jump the Shark, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $5 cover. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., 128 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ycku37kh
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.