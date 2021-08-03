Wednesday
Cherry Valley
Cold picnic supper, 4 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St. Reservations required: 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 140 Delview Terrace Ext. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Hobart
Lecture, 6 p.m., Hobart Historical Society, 57 Cornell Ave. ‘Hobart Veterans from the American Revolution to the Civil War’ by Cathy Rappleyea.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fisrt United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Enter by Courtyard door. Bring your own bags, boxes.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Small Town Big Band in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House,’ Part 2, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Norwich
Duke Robillard Band in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Information session on partner families, 7 p.m., Habitat for Humanity home, McFarland Road, state Route 205. For info: 607-432-7874.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-547-7115.
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Three Days Gone in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order, arrange for pick up.
Sidney
K-2 Book Club: Tale Turners, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Randy Hulse in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
