Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Exhibiting Artists Talk, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info and reservations: call or text 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. By free-will donation. Lawn seating weather permitting.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.spring fieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Discussion, topic: having solar farm as neighbor, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Highway 29 A, Springfield Center.
West Kortright
Brother Brothers, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: westkc.org, 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
Friday
Bainbridge
Old Time Band Concerts, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. Concerts and refreshments will be moved to the town hall if it rains.
Cherry Valley
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7 p.m., Cornfield Hall. For info: 607-547-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Franklin
Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklin stagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Roots, Rhythm & Ale, 5 to 9 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquois museum.org
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.info@openeyetheater.org, 845-586-1660.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. Featuring Jerry Dee & The Dovetones. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., fairgrounds. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/
Norwich
Summer Barn Party and exhibit opening, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 41 Rexford St. For info: chenango historical.org, 607-334-9227.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 6 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Free Family Movie, ‘Song of the Sea,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For info and appointments: 800-7330267, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Tremperskill Boys. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grantrogers.org
Teen Program: Beach Terrariums, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
