Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In the event of rain, concerts will move to town hall.
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org.
Delhi
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket.
Howes Cave
ROOTS, RHYTHM & ALE, 4 to 9 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Featuring the Catskill Cajun band, local artisans, tasty food, and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids under 18 and includes admission to the Museum. For a $20 dollar ticket, receive a commemorative cup for a free beer. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs. Rain or shine. For information call 518-296-8949 or email us at heather@iroquoismuseum.org.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Oneonta
FUNKY TOWN FRIDAY with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road.
‘The Gin Game’, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring singer/songwriter Sam Goff. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Stellar Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street. Pre-K to 5th grade. To register visit: www.msbchurch.org. For more information, call 607-432-5712.
Otego
Mike Herman, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery — First Friday Electric Jam , 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main Street. Hosted by Grammy Award winning producer Joe Ferla and friends. Instrumentalists and singers of all ability levels are welcome. Light refreshments are available. Donations are appreciated.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Andes
Garden Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Charlotteville
Community Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, 641 Charlotte Valley Road. For info: csrc641@gmail.com.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Howes Cave
Seneca splint basketry and cornhusk work with Penny Minner, noon to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Penny Minner is a member of the Seneca Nation, Penny is one of a small number of individuals who have been working to restore the art of basketry in her community. For more information contact: info@iroquoismuseum.org.
Jefferson
The Rubber Band concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. This free event will be held in the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery Street on the Jefferson Town Green.
The Rubber Band has been playing Cajun/Zydeco music throughout the region since the mid-1980s. Original members include Jack DuPont (accordian/vocals), Clemens McGiver (bass/vocals), Jon Mix (drums/vocals), and Chuck Matteson (percussion/vocals). Newer members include Kristina Johnson (saxophone), Larry Mazza (guitar/vocals), and Tom White (fiddle, mandolin/vocals).
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Morris
Oneonta
Craft beer and Chinese raffle fundraiser, 1 to 5 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: Friendsoftheferal@gmail.com.
Feral Feline Fest, 1 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Oneonta Hops Brew Club. For info: 607-242-4734.
‘The Gin Game’, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St.. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Steve Fabrizio Ensemble. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Sidney
Music of Four Centuries with Classical Guitarist Peter Fletcher, 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library — Community Room, 8 River St. Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. Peter offers an audience friendly, solo recital including repertoire that runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th Century.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Museum Days, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cherry Valley
Fenimore String Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Star Theater, 44 Main St. Led by violinist and Glimmerglass Orchestra Concertmaster Ruotao Mao. $20 tickets are sold at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/uys82ves. Credit cards are accepted.
Delhi
Concert, 3 p.m., The Barn. Featuring The Balourdet Quartet. For reservations: HBMF.org. For info: 607-746-3770.
Esperance
Know and Nurture: Outdoor Yoga at Landis, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Tools to help you redirect your attention inward. Registration: Arboretum members $20, nonmembers $30 per session.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
Jefferson
Were Your Ancestors in Schoharie County?, presentation on genealogy and local familiy history, 2 to 3 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Morris
Oneonta
‘The Gin Game’, 2 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum lawn, Wilcox Avenue. Rabbit Goody will talk about ‘Delhi & Classic Catskill Coverlets.’ Park on street or lawn. Bring folding chair.
Sidney Center
Ice cream socials, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com.
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 North Main Street. New vendors always welcome. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Grit N Grace Duo, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road. Featuring a blend of country, rock, and dance music. Enjoy their duo’s eclectic covers of hits from Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, to ZZ Top and The Doors.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 W. Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Luthern Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St.. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org, Norma at 607-297-8119 or 607-376-2564.
