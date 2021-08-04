Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House,’ Part 2, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstage company.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Norwich
Duke Robillard Band in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangoblues fest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Information session on partner families, 7 p.m., Habitat for Humanity home, McFarland Road, state Route 205. For info: 607-432-7874.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-547-7115.
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Three Days Gone in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order, arrange for pick up.
Sidney
K-2 Book Club: Tale Turners, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Randy Hulse in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Friday
Cooperstown
Artist’s Talk with Christina Hunt, 5 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text/call 315-941-9607, 607-547-5327; visit FBArtGarageCooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Morris
COVID vaccination clinic, noon to 6 p.m., Ostego County Fair, EMT Tent.
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Steak dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Main St. By reservation and $23 prepayment. For info: 607-432-0494.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
‘Waiting for...,’ 6:30 p.m., Red Door Church, Walling Avenue. Presented by Mountainview Players. For info: 607-895-6032, 607-433-1714, ext. 201.
Schenevus
Friday Night in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
In-person interactive family movie, 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
