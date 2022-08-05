Saturday
Andes
Jim Andralis, Larry Krone and family at Uncle Andes Trophy Room, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St.
August in Bloom, garden tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maps available at library, 242 Main St.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, The Two of Us, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cobleskill
Drawings and sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927
Cooperstown
Zucchini Day at Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers- market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: The Setting: Of Land and Dreams. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Food for Thought, An Evening with Victoria Wyeth: Wyeth Landscapes, 6 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For reservations and info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Concert: Double Barrel, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfinder village.org
Esperance
Exploring the Arthropods, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum Meeting House, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: www.landisarboretum.org/events/exploring-the-arthropods
The Theater Project — Early Radio and TV Scripts, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yc39pdfr
Fleischmanns
Reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery, for ‘Motel” exhibit by Dan Hurlin. For info: 1053maingallery.com
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age, ‘ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition, Artist Demonstration — Samantha Jacobs, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Metal sculptures by John Jackson, 1 to 5 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.info@openeyetheater.org
Reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Lonygear Gallery, 785 Main St. For ‘Re-Emerging’ exhibit by Margaret Leveson. For info: longyeargallery.org
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Dealt The Blues. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstowbluesexpress.com
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocounty fair/
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For Balance exhibit curated by local artists. Live music. For info: canoneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Book Talk, 11 a.m., Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. With Ellen Greene Stewart, author of “Elephants Up Close and Personal. To include slides and question-and-answer session. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Saturday Craft; 11 a.m., Story Time at Masonvile Library; noon to 1 p.m., Open Tech hour at Masonville Library; 1 to 3 p.m., Tech Class; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., A Few of My Favorite Things photography show by Rick Bunting. For info and to register: 607-564-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Springfield
Hyde Hall in Drag, 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road. For tickets: www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-hall-33317264655. For info: www.hydehall.org/events-2/
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Resistance Revival Chorus, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
Walton
Family Program, Lee Knight, musician, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Farm Tours at Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info: call 607-865-7965, stonycreekfarmstead@gmail.com or text 607-434-9788.
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-434-9788.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bloomville
Peace for Ukraine, 1 to 8 p.m., Turquoise Barn, 8052 County Road 18. Fundraiser for a special relief fund for Ukraine by Doctors Without Borders. Music, poetry, storytelling, art, picnic or Mediterranean food. Rain or shine.
Charlotteville
Museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks/social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cobleskill
Drawings and Sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.
Cooperstown
The Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: The Setting: Of Land and Dreams. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition: Artist Demonstration by Samantha Jacobs, noon, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquois museum.org
Jefferson
Metal sculptures by John Jackson, 1 to 5 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 3 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.info@openeyetheater.org
Morris
Otsego County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsego countyfair/
Oneonta
‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 6 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions.
Deep Sea Musical Reading Adventure, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: oneontaworldoflearning.com
Summer Sunday Series with Mark Simonson, 1 p.m., Swart Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree — Early Childhood Music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main Street. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Verona Quartet, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Lake Street. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, 800-316-8559, option 1.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 31 W. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Open Tech Hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Reception for ‘Illustration,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-5777, www.smithyarts.org
Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown (Chapel), 25 Church St. For info: helisocare.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Stoddard Hollow String Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St., 10 a.m., Storytime; 10:45 a.m., Pre-K Library Learners; 11:30 a.m., FOL Book Group; 3 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club; 4:30 p.m., Board of Trustees meeting. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Crafts for Kids: Glowing Jellyfish, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
