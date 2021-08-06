Saturday
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Charlotteville
Community sales, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Charlotteville Road.
Conesville
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., UM Chapel Church, 1295 State Route 990V. For info: conesvillesunday school@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Book talk and signing, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: 606-746-389, dcha@delhi.net
Exhibit and open house by Sade LaNay, noon to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
International Day of the World’s Indiginous People’s celebration, 11 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Concert by The Probables, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Edmeston
Stone Soup in concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org
Esperance
Meadow of Magic, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landislive.weebly.com/2021-blog-class-descriptions-and-registration/meadow-of-magic
Franklin
Performance: 'A Doll's House, Part 2,' at 3 and 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Community Healing Gathering, 10 a.m., Studio Dionysus, 125 Marion Ave. Recent flood damage to be discussed. For info: 607-988-7708.
Porch Music with Tom Golden, 6 p.m., The Empire, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2859.
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marketplace, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Artist demonstration by Anna Thompson, moccasins and beadwork, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Talk: ‘Building Legitimacy: New York and Neo-Classicism,’ 2 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Milford
Spirt of the Old West Robbery Train, 2 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. Reservations: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Oneonta
Centennial celebration, 4:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library and Park, Dietz Street entrance.
Exhibit opening by Artist Zena Gurbo, 6 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Insects and Field Activities, 2 to 4 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road. A family program Register at https://doas.us/event/insects-and-field-activities/
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
'Waiting for...,' 11 a.m., Red Door Church, Walling Avenue. Presentation by Mountainview Players. For info: 607-895-6032, 607-433-1714, ext. 201.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.Sherburne
Grand exhibit of Henry Grant Plumb works, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sherburne Inn, 2451 State Route 80. Part of the Save The Sherburne Restoration Project.
Sidney
Big Rig Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cullman Center, 90 West Road. For info: 607-563-7529 or Rotary Club of Sidney NY on Facebook.
Open tech hours by appointment, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Appointments: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Free concert by Piedmont Bluz, 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street and Railroad Avenue. For info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
The Revelers, 6 to 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org, westkc.org
West Winfield
Historic marker dedication ceremony, 10 a.m., North Street and U.S. Route 20.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums of Charlotteville, 12 to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Museums include History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Esperance
Insect Study, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landislive.weebly.com/2021-blog-class-descriptions-and-registration/insect-study
Franklin
Music at the Market: Catskill Mountain Consort/Amy Pratt, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to midnight, fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/
Tri-County Dance and Social Club Dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For all those 18 and older. Round and square dance with Phoenix.
Salt Springville
Afternoon visit with Lucretia Mott, 2 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: windfalldutchbarn.com, 518-774-0134.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
West Kortright
Catskill Puppet Theater, 2 to 3 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road, Reservations:www.eventbrite.com/songbird-sessions-catskill. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org, westkc.org
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 West Main St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. Featuring Oneonta board-certified hypnotist Cheryl DeDecker. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealing andhope.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Church, Main Street. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Computer Basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Tech class: A closer look at Canva, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Becca Frame and the Tall Boys in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.coopers townfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m. 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Pre-K Book Club, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Sound Healing Gong Bath, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org, westkc.org
