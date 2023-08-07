Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Adult Grief Support Groups, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Nuevo Tango: JP Jofre, bandoneon and Tommy Mesa, cello, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Neahwa Park Pavilion, Bertus Lauren Drive. For info: 607-547-4230.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bella Michaels, 57 River St. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
