Tuesday

Bainbridge

Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.

Cobleskill

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org

Cooperstown

Adult Grief Support Groups, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.

Family Farm Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.

Nuevo Tango: JP Jofre, bandoneon and Tommy Mesa, cello, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Neahwa Park Pavilion, Bertus Lauren Drive. For info: 607-547-4230.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Wednesday

Bloomville

Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.

Cobleskill

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org

Davenport Center

Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bella Michaels, 57 River St. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Richfield Springs

Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.

Sidney

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.

Tags

Trending Video