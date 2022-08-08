Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Reception for ‘Illustration,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-5777, www.smithyarts.org
Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown (Chapel), 25 Church St. For info: helisocare.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarm ersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Stoddard Hollow String Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St., 10 a.m., Storytime; 10:45 a.m., Pre-K Library Learners; 11:30 a.m., FOL Book Group; 3 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club; 4:30 p.m., Board of Trustees meeting. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Crafts for Kids: Glowing Jellyfish, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Arkville
Water Stories, History, Cooperation, Conflict and Challenges, 5:30 p.m., Catskill Water Discover Center, 669 County Highway 38. For info: catskillwater discoverycenter.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off all merchandise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., featuring Double Chase, Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. 11 a.m., Pre-K-2nd Grade STEM; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hybrid Lego Club; 6 to 7:30 p.m., Teen Night. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance with Randy Hulse, 6 to 9 p.m., VFW Club, 133 W. Main St.
Springfield
Senior Picnic, 10:30 a.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31 For info: 607-547-4232.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
