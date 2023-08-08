Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bella Michaels, 57 River St. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Readings of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Kitten adoption event, 2 to 4 p.m., The Lost Bookshop, 120 Main St. For info: hello@thelostbookshop.com, heartofthecatskills.org
Hamden
Car Seat Safety Event, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Sponsored at no cost by Delaware County Public Health Services. For info: 607-832-5200.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Helen Quinn will discuss her part in exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ Reservations recommended. Call/text 315-941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bella Michaels, 57 River St. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego County Historical Association program, 6:30 p.m., Swat-Wilcox House, Wilcox Avenue. Free. All are welcome.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
West Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Drive. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Featuring Mister Paperback.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.