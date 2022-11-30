Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Take out available.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Terpsichorean Dance Club show, 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Goodrich Theatre, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-436-3456, oneonta.edu/theatre-department/seaso
n-shows.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, first floor, Hartwick College. The Yager’s special exhibit, “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,” featuring concert images by famed photographer Larry Hulst, has been held over through Dec. 8. The museum also features permanent and changing exhibits of fine art, archaeology and ethnography.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhi
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cherry Valley
Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., various locations throughout the village and town of Cherry Valley. Friday evening will feature a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa, the Happy Haggs and a fire juggler, as well as live music and entertainment at various locations throughout the village. Stores and restaurants will be open Saturday and Sunday. Other events are planned. More info: cherryvalley.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St.
Cooperstown
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 to 8 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations only: Eventbrite.com, FarmersMuseum.org.
Visit Santa at his cottage in, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Oneonta
Annual Greens Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Sponsored by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Christmas with Brass concert, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: catskillchoralso
Festival of Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Sidney
Holly Jolly Parade and tree lighting, 6 p.m., Main Street. Sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce.
Holly Jolly pre-parade fun, 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Unadilla Community Center, 77 Clifton St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Walton First Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
